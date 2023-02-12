FIRST ALERT: Rain coverage will continue to diminish from west to east Sunday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Breezy conditions are expected through the early morning with northeast winds at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Severe thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday across all of Central Alabama. Threats will include a few tornadoes, damaging straight line winds, quarter sized hail, and localized flooding due to heavy rain.

This morning we did not see the cooling necessary for any snow to reach the ground, but rain bands continue pivoting around an area of low pressure, but temperatures are expected to remain above freezing through the morning. The area of low pressure which brought on the rainy, windy conditions will continue moving east and northeast through the day. Rain coverage will continue to diminish from west to east through the morning and by tonight we will see a rain break, which should last through Tuesday with a gradual warming trend.

The next developing system is not expected to affect weather across the area until Tuesday night and Wednesday. This will produce mainly showers through Wednesday morning, but an area of low pressure will stall over the area and when coupled with afternoon heating may generated enough instability to bring a few isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon.

A warm front will lift north Wednesday night bringing a chance for more showers and isolated thunderstorms, but the main threat for severe weather will not arrive until Thursday with the threat continuing through Thursday night with the greater threat during the afternoon and into the evening. Moist, unstable air with elevated dew points will air in storm development, especially in West Alabama during the day Thursday.

There may, then, be the chance for the development of Super Cell Thunderstorms until the rain moves out of the area early Friday morning followed by drier, colder conditions for Friday and into the upcoming weekend.

