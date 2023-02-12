LawCall
BPD investigating following fatal shooting at Chevron gas station

(KVLY)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation. The incident occurred on Saturday, Feb 11, at the Chevron gas station in the 2100 block of Bessemer Road.

Police say the victim has been identified as 36-year-old Darnell Michael Puidokas, of Oak Park, Michigan.

At around 6:10 p.m., West Precinct officers were dispatched to the Chevron gas station on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene and observed Puidokas lying unresponsive on the ground, suffering an apparent gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced Puidokas dead.

Police say the preliminary investigation suggests Puidokas is a locksmith. He performed locksmith services for the second party involved at a different location. Both parties arrived at the Chevron gas station and the two were involved in a physical altercation over money. The physical altercation led to the suspect shooting Puidokas.

The suspect dialed 911 and remained on the scene. Officers took the suspect into custody for questioning.

Police say the suspect was transported to the Birmingham City Jail where he was booked under a 48-hour felony hold for murder.

Detectives will present case information to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, who will decide if criminal charges should be filed. If anyone has information pertaining to the case, please contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.


