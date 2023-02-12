BFRS working to extinguish house fire on 44th Ave.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) crews responded to a house fire in the vicinity of 44th Avenue and 42nd Street North on Sunday morning, Feb. 12.

BFRS says heavy fire was showing upon arrival. Crews are currently working in a defensive posture to contain the fire. The structure is fully involved.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 4 a.m. Please check back for updates.

