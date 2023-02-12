LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

BFRS working to extinguish house fire on 44th Ave.

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Fire at Pike County Detention Center(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) crews responded to a house fire in the vicinity of 44th Avenue and 42nd Street North on Sunday morning, Feb. 12.

BFRS says heavy fire was showing upon arrival. Crews are currently working in a defensive posture to contain the fire. The structure is fully involved.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 4 a.m. Please check back for updates.

123movies
embedgooglemap.net

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pharmacies struggle to fill prescriptions with nearly 2 dozen medications in short supply
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Source: WBRC video
AEA checking in on Tuscaloosa County School teachers after hundreds of students walkout
Source: WBRC video
FIRST ALERT: Cold, wet start for Super Bowl Sunday
Inmate that was part of mass release last week arrested again
Pell City Police say newly released state inmate rearrested within three days of freedom

Latest News

Fairview High School is offering free clothes, toiletries, and haircuts to students at the...
Shaggy Aggie Boutique open at Fairview High School with free clothes, toiletries, haircuts
Source: WBRC video
Free haircuts, supplies for Fairview High School students
Source: WBRC video
Local bars getting ready for Super Bowl surge
Source: WBRC video
Alabama Power issuing refunds