Residential fire in Birmingham under investigation

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue worked to contain a residential fire on Saturday.

When fire crews responded to a multistory house fire in the vicinity of Sonecrest Drive and Moss Stone Circle around 2:30 p.m., smoke was showing from the structure. It took them nearly one hour to contain the fire.

No firefighters or civilians were reported injured as a result of the fire.

The cause of the housefire is under investigation.

