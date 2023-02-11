Residential fire in Birmingham under investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue worked to contain a residential fire on Saturday.

When fire crews responded to a multistory house fire in the vicinity of Sonecrest Drive and Moss Stone Circle around 2:30 p.m., smoke was showing from the structure. It took them nearly one hour to contain the fire.

No firefighters or civilians were reported injured as a result of the fire.

The cause of the housefire is under investigation.

