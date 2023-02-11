LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Recall issued for 56,000 COVID-19 antigen rapid tests

The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.
The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.(FDA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:17 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Over 56,000 COVID-19 antigen tests have been recalled, according to Universal Meditech Inc.

The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits, saying they were distributed without appropriate clearance or approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The kits could potentially cause inaccurate test results.

The recalled products were manufactured from October 2021 to December 2021 and distributed in January 2022.

Consumers should stop using the devices immediately and contact the distributor for product return.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect kills himself during traffic stop in Oxford
UPS plane rolls off taxiway
UPS plane stuck off taxiway at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
Pharmacies struggle to fill prescriptions with nearly 2 dozen medications in short supply
Inmate that was part of mass release last week arrested again
Pell City Police say newly released state inmate rearrested within three days of freedom

Latest News

Experts talk about high and low Super Bowl food prices
The final Mercedes-Benz Marathon in Birmingham is taking place this weekend.
Last Mercedes-Benz Marathon weekend in Birmingham begins
Source: WBRC video
Changing "Good Time" laws?
Source: WBRC video
Kami-Con returns to Birmingham