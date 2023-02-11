One Place offers support to domestic violence survivors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police responded to yet another domestic violence incident early Friday morning - the second in just two weeks.

In both situations, the suspects shot themselves after hurting or killing their romantic partners.

On Thursday, Andrew Goldsmith, the man accused of killing Corieonna Hines and her unborn baby, died after he shot himself following a police chase.

And around 1:30 Friday Moring, BPD responded to a domestic violence kidnapping that ending with the victim and a family member shot and the suspect dead after turning the gun on himself.

“Another sad domestic violence case in the City of Birmingham,” said Officer Truman Fitzgerald.

Officer Fitzgerald said Birmingham Police responded to a domestic violence kidnapping call early Friday morning.

The caller telling police that a man kidnapped his ex-girlfriend.

About an hour later, police said a family member found them both on 9th Street Northwest.

That’s when a fight started, and shots were fired.

“The family member, who is an adult female and the domestic violence victim, who is an adult female, was struck by the gunfire. They went to a nearby fire station where they received medical care and were transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” Officer Fitzgerald said.

But the suspect drove off and hours later, Gardendale Police found him dead inside the car—the result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Sadly, we’re seeing suspects, male and female, resorting to violence instead of just ending the relationship peacefully,” Officer Fitzgerald explained.

Danielle Mars with One Place Family Justice Center said domestic violence is a tug of war of power and control.

Once an aggressor feels they’re losing control, they become violent.

Mars said people rarely seek out a violent partner, but the warning signs are always there.

“There’s a process where they continue to be very nice, be very accommodating, and they are showing ways like I want to be with you and only you,” Mars explained.

“It starts off very innocent and very feeling of love, but then it becomes inundated with toxic behavior,” Mars said.

Behaviors that isolate you from the people and things you love and make you feel powerless.

Both Mars and Officer Fitzgerald recommend trusting your instincts.

If something about a relationship doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t.

“Never ignore the red flags,” Officer Fitzgerald said. “That first time you see a red flag, take it for what it’s worth. Do not wait until it escalates.”

Police are still investigating Friday morning’s case and haven’t released the name of the suspect, but the two women who were shot are expected to be OK.

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic abuse, contact One Place by calling (205) 453-7261 or the YWCA at (205) 322-4878.

