Neighbors say they’re excited about improvements coming to Birmingham’s parks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A more than $80 million surplus in the City of Birmingham’s budget means big improvements throughout the city.

Mayor Randall Woodfin announced on social media that the city will invest a little more than $4.4 million to several parks throughout Birmingham, including East Lake Park. The 100-acre city park anchors Birmingham’s North East Lake Neighborhood, with a large green space, huge fishing lake, a swimming pool, walking trail, and a playground.

The city says it will allocate $250,000 to various repairs and upgrades there.

Neighbors said they’re excited to see improvements come to their beloved park and hope it can be restored to its original beauty.

“When I heard about the money that the mayor is going to put out, I said ‘thank you God.’ I hope it does very, very well because a whole lot of people will start coming back out,” said Patrick Williams.

“It makes me feel really good because, I mean East Lake is really a gorgeous park and, like I was saying earlier, I remember back in the day when they had all the lights around going around the park inside the little concrete, it was the prettiest sight. It does need a little attention like restrooms. The pipe has burst so, you know, and I don’t think the city has been coming out that regular but, you know, on an average day they do their best to try and keep it clean. It just needs a little attention,” said Ladona Davis.

It’s unclear when these improvements will start, but neighbors said they hope they’ll be finished in time for summer.

