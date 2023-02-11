LawCall
Man accused of stealing from 911 communications tower site in Calhoun Co.

Man accused of stealing from 911 communications tower site in Calhoun Co.(Calhoun Co. Sheriff's Dept. Facebook page)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help identifying a man who is accused of unlawfully going into a 911 communications tower site and stealing several hundred feet of commercial coaxial cable.

Authorities say he was in a 2004-2006 GMC Envoy XUV. The XUV is different from regular Envoys in that it has a retractable roof that allows the rear to be used like a truck bed.

Several hundred feet of commercial coaxial cable was from a 911 communications tower site.
Several hundred feet of commercial coaxial cable was from a 911 communications tower site.(Calhoun Co. Sheriff's Dept. Facebook page)

Interfering with 911 infrastructure is a felony. Authorities say another person was also with the suspect, but a picture of that person is not available.

If you recognize this man, or the vehicle, please contact Lt. Falon Hurst at fhurts@calcoso.org, or at 256-241-3655. Calhoun County 911 is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of one or more people involved in this crime.

