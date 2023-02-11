Man accused of stealing from 911 communications tower site in Calhoun Co.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help identifying a man who is accused of unlawfully going into a 911 communications tower site and stealing several hundred feet of commercial coaxial cable.

Authorities say he was in a 2004-2006 GMC Envoy XUV. The XUV is different from regular Envoys in that it has a retractable roof that allows the rear to be used like a truck bed.

Several hundred feet of commercial coaxial cable was from a 911 communications tower site. (Calhoun Co. Sheriff's Dept. Facebook page)

Interfering with 911 infrastructure is a felony. Authorities say another person was also with the suspect, but a picture of that person is not available.

If you recognize this man, or the vehicle, please contact Lt. Falon Hurst at fhurts@calcoso.org, or at 256-241-3655. Calhoun County 911 is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of one or more people involved in this crime.

