Last Mercedes-Benz Marathon weekend in Birmingham begins

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham tradition is coming to an end, but before the final runner crosses the finish line, there’s still a lot to celebrate.

It’s bittersweet. People are excited to lace up their shoes and get to their race but also admit they’re feeling sad that it’s over after this weekend.

Hundreds of people showed up to the Boutwell Center Friday afternoon to pick up their running packets. It’s the start to an entire weekend packed with different runs and activities.

The Mercedes-Benz Marathon planted roots back in 2001. Their official website reports more than 200,000 runners have participated over the years.

The race has raised more than $3 million for The Bell Center, which provides early intervention programs for children at risk for developmental delays.

Theresa Crain says she’s running to fundraise in memory of her daughter who passed in 2007.

“Crossing a finish line and getting a medal is great but meeting your fundraising goal and knowing you’re making a difference for the children of the Bell Center means more,” she said.

WBRC FOX6 caught up with several other runners gearing up for the big weekend.

“We’re sad that it’s the last one,” said Diane Macri. “As soon as we found out it’s the last one, we’re like ‘we need to come! We need to do this.’ It’s on our bucket list.”

“I’m very excited for my daughter to be able to see me cross the finish line,” said Patrice. “She’s been seeing me training. She’s been supporting me so I just -- it’s going to be unimaginable!”

“It’s fun to be a part of the run,” said Mary Laura Day. “It’s exciting. There’s a lot of energy the day-of. It’s also fun to be on the sidelines and cheer on people.”

On Saturday, the 5K, Bell Center EIP Children’s Run, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Kids Mercedes-Benz Marathon take place.

On Sunday, Mercedes-Benz Marathon, Half-Marathon and Marathon Relay happen with a block party after the races.

