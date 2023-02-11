LawCall
Kami-Con returns to Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s annual celebration of anime and pop culture is happening now at the BJCC.

Kami-Con, a three-day convention that “celebrates Japanese culture, gaming, geek culture, anime & manga, comics, TV shows, movies, and much more,” started on Friday and runs through Sunday.

Featuring special guests, live musical performances, video games, cosplay, professional wrestling and more, Kami-Con is an inclusive event that welcomes guests from all over.

“I’m inspired to be here with everybody,” said Kami-Con attendee Xarea. “We’re all here. I’m not ashamed to be myself here. I’m always happy. Everybody is welcoming me as I am. There is no judgement here. So, I suggest for everybody to come out.”

Kami-Con is happening now in the East Exhibit Halls of the BJCC. More information, including where to buy tickets, can be found at kamicon.net.

