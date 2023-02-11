LawCall
Jefferson County officials working on parking plans for new Uptown Amphitheatre

The BJCC is working to plan out parking at the new amphitheater.
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - BJCC officials are now carving out a parking plan for the new Uptown Amphitheater, after this week’s Jefferson County commission vote, to spend five million county dollars to help build the project. The amphitheater is set to be at the old Carraway Hospital site.

It’s going to be a 9,000-seat amphitheater, which means there will need to be a lot of parking. Leaders are working on a plan now, because it’s right near neighborhoods and an area they’ve seen parking struggles before. One commissioner also wants to see some of these parking options benefiting nearby residents.

Tad Snider with the BJCC said right now, they are planning on using the four parking decks that are on the former hospital site. He said if all of those spots can be available, that puts them close to the thousands of parking spots they need. Officials would charge a fee for the parking deck spots and County Commissioner Sheila Tyson said she wants to see some of that parking money be invested in nearby neighborhoods.

“Why can’t they invest a dollar off of each parking space back into that neighborhood,” Tyson said. “It’s going to help the amphitheater, along with the Protective, and the BJCC. It will also help the residents, so I don’t think that is a hard ask. I don’t think that is an ask that they cannot do.”

BJCC officials said they will also be developing some of the surface lots around the amphitheater and providing street parking.

