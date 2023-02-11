FIRST ALERT: Rainy, breezy start to the weekend, possible wintry mix Saturday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Severe thunderstorms will be possible Thursday across the area. Threats will include a few tornadoes, damaging straight line winds, and localized flooding due to heavy rainfall.

This morning a low pressure system will move east toward the state. A strong southerly wind flow will bring abundant moisture across the state, and although the air remains relatively stable it will be windy at times as rain moves through the area today and tonight. As the low moves east this afternoon winds will become more northeasterly and eventually shift to the northwest this afternoon as the area of low pressure exits the area. The wind shift will be accompanied by falling temperatures during the afternoon with afternoon readings around 50-degrees.

An active weather pattern looks to continue through next week. Overnight lows tonight will be mainly above freezing although there may be a brief period when rain becomes mixed with snow mainly in East and Northeast Alabama with some light accumulations possible in the higher elevations. The precipitation will end tomorrow morning tapering off from west to east with up to and inch and a half of rainfall accumulations in some areas.

There will be a rain break from tomorrow afternoon through Monday night with temperatures warming to around 65-degrees. The next round of rain will move into the area spreading from west to east Tuesday afternoon. An area of low pressure moving through the region will also bring a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms from Tuesday night through Wednesday. Dew points should remain low limiting the chance for Severe Storms.

However, as a warm front lifts north Wednesday night some of the thunderstorms may produce hail. This will also leave behind a more moist, unstable air mass and as another low moves out of the Plains Thursday there is a threat for Severe Storms especially during the afternoon aided by afternoon heating with highs topping 70-degrees.

The entire system will finally clear the area late Thursday night into Friday followed by much cooler, drier, more stable conditions.

