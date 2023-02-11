Birmingham City Court forming new partnership in an effort to build residents up, not burden them down with excessive fines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fines and fees are never easy to pay, but for some, they can be a larger burden. That’s why the Birmingham Municipal Court is joining an effort to reduce the inequitable and harmful impacts of municipal fines on residents’ financial health.

The city’s new partnership with the National League of Cities will not only relieve stress on low to moderate income families, but provide them economic opportunities and even create lasting policy reform.

Birmingham is joining the CAFFE initiative alongside eight other cities.

It stands for Cities Addressing Fines and Fees Equitably.

Now the city will undergo a year of technical assistance, and identify other ways to move forward without the fine funding.

Presiding Judge Andra Sparks believes this is the latest effort to provide restorative justice in the city.

He points to the court’s effort to find work for the unemployed, as well as their efforts to increase workforce training and GED access in lieu of fines or fees.

“I am glad that we get the opportunity here in the city to be able to support people. Nobody comes to court and expects that they are going to be benefitted or blessed when they leave here but that is exactly what we try to do. If we can eliminate some of the burdens people have, then maybe they won’t make the same choices they have made in the past,” said Judge Sparks.

Cities participating in NLC’s CAFFE initiative will also receive grant support to assess and reform inequitable policies in the court system

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.