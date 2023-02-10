LawCall
On Your Side Investigation: Midfield City Schools under microscope for retreat spending

Watch the complete investigation following the Super Bowl LVII on WBRC
By Jennifer Horton
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabamians continue to tighten their belts to save money during one of the highest periods of inflation in U.S. history.

That can’t be said for the way some officials are spending your tax dollars at one of the most expensive hotels in the state.

In the first installment of WBRC’s investigation called ‘Lavish Learning’, we profile Midfield City School’s 2022 administrative retreat at the Grand Bohemian in Mountain Brook.

WBRC obtained the receipts from their three-day, two-night stay. The expenses covered 24 hotel stays, room rentals, snacks, candy and even a spa charge. Midfield’s superintendent Dr. Shun Williams says administrators were able to accomplish things they wouldn’t have been able to otherwise.

WBRC also submitted open records requests to see how much the other nine city school districts in Jefferson County spent on their administrative retreats.  We’ll break down the numbers Sunday night following the Super Bowl LVII on WBRC FOX6 News.

