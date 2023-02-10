Woman survives domestic violence incident, suspect kills himself

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A scary and heartbreaking chain of events in Birmingham Thursday night left a woman and a member of her family injured and the suspect dead from what appeared to be a self inflicted gunshot wound according to police.

Birmingham police received a domestic violence kidnapping call around 1:30 a.m.

A man had allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and the pair were travelling in a vehicle. According to reports, a family member of the victim was able to locate them at an address in the 1800 block of 9th St. NW.

The family member and the suspect got into a fight and gunfire was exchanged. The family member and the victim were both shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect left the scene.

Around 7 a.m. the Gardendale Police Dept. received a call about a person shot inside a vehicle.

Upon investigation Gardendale and Birmingham PD determined that the individual inside the vehicle was the suspect from the domestic violence incident and that he had died from a self inflicted gunshot wound.

Birmingham Police want to remind people that there are resources available for victim’s of domestic violence. Visiting or talking with someone can make a difference. visit Oneplacebirmingham.com for more information.

