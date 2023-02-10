What are Alabama schools doing to improve school security?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side asking questions about school security following several recent instances of guns at schools.

Just this week, a high school student at Brookwood in Tuscaloosa was arrested after being found with a gun, and a staff member discovered a gun carried by a student at Central Park Elementary School in Birmingham.

So, what are schools in Alabama doing to keep your students safe?

Schools across the state will tell you that they have safety procedures and protocols in place to keep students, faculty, and staff safe.

But school districts to our north are taking this a step further by installing sensors in schools to detect weapons.

Huntsville City Schools has installed Evolv Technology at several of its schools.

The technology is different from metal detectors. It uses cameras and artificial intelligence to scan bags and pockets to identify possible weapons like guns and knives.

So far, the district has spent nearly $2.9 million to install the technology.

According to the Alabama Department of Education’s Annual School Incident Report, the state saw a combined total of 649 firearm, handgun, or other weapon possessions in schools last year.

We reached out to several schools in our area including Birmingham City, Bessemer City, Hoover City, Shelby County, and Jefferson County Schools.

Right now, it doesn’t appear that any of these schools are opting to install the Evolv Technology.

But State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey said he supports the idea.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had two or three situations around the state this year where students have brought guns to school. We’re fortunate we’ve not had one discharged because we did have that a couple of years ago in a school. You know, it’s just it’s unfortunate when guns get into schools. Certainly, if a school says, ‘Hey, we have to change our procedures, our operations from day-to-day to make sure all our students are safe, we support the schools and those efforts,” Dr. Mackey said.

Dr. Mackey acknowledges that every school has different needs, which is why there is not a statewide protocol on safety that all schools must follow.

But he stressed the importance of parents and caregivers partnering with schools to keep weapons out of the hands of children.

