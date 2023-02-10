LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Tuscaloosa County law enforcement calls for strengthening state police eluding laws

By Bryan Henry
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The high speed police chase that ended with a shootout in Tuscaloosa is renewing calls for tougher laws for running from police.

Tuscaloosa’s police chief is making a passionate plea to state lawmakers. Police say there is, in fact, a felony eluding law, but that only applies if a third party is injured, excluding the suspect or the police. Otherwise, speeding away from the police is a misdemeanor.

Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley didn’t mince words about the need to take another look at the state’s overall eluding laws.

“Alabama needs to take a hard look at our eluding charges. Right now, they’re misdemeanors. They need to be felonies. Pursuits are very, very dangerous,” said Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley.

The chief’s comments came just hours after 33-year-old Jamarcus Garrett led authorities on a high-speed chase, one that reached upwards of 100 miles per hour on University Boulevard. The chase ended when Garrett crashed his vehicle.

“I agree with that. Eluding the police should be a felony in and of itself, or at least there be some more circumstances other than an injured third party to elevate it,” said Violent Crimes Unit Commander Capt. Jack Kennedy.

State Representative Reed Ingram of the Montgomery area says he is absolutely in favor of a change.

“Too much of that going on now and no consequences. I fully support any deal that is brought or I myself may bring it,” said Representative Ingram.

Investigators say Jamarcus Garrett’s run from authorities could have been a real catastrophe.

“It’s a danger to the city. We have two vehicles that he crashed into. He had no regard for anybody on the road, no regard for the citizens of Tuscaloosa or the police,” said Chief Blankley.

Captain Kennedy declined to say what he thinks the penalties should be if the eluding laws are strengthened, but did add that a felony offense by definition would be more than a year behind bars.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
More than a dozen Alabama hospitals at immediate risk of closing; officials say hospitals suffer $1.5 billion loss
A teen is facing a murder charge in the stabbing of their adoptive parents in South Carolina.
15-year-old arrested for stabbing newly adoptive parents, authorities say
Andrew Haweis Goldsmith IV
Update: Murder suspect Andrew Goldsmith IV dead
Distracted driving laws expanding
Alabama leaders pushing for hands-free driving bill

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Light returning to I-20 in Irondale
Birmingham and Jefferson County efforts to fight human trafficking— recognized by the...
DHS recognizes WellHouse and the CHIPS Center for their efforts to counter human trafficking
We’re on your side asking questions about school security tonight following several recent...
What are Alabama schools doing to improve school security?
Economic impact of movies in Birmingham
50+ photo & film projects shot in B’ham in ‘22; Create Birmingham hopes for more in ‘23