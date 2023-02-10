LawCall
Texas, Oklahoma to exit Big 12 in 2024, start SEC play sooner than planned

Texas, Oklahoma to join SEC in 2024
Texas, Oklahoma to join SEC in 2024(SEC/Big 12)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Oklahoma and Texas will be joining the Southeastern Conference sooner than expected after the Big 12 announced on Thursday that the two schools had negotiated to leave the conference in 2024.

“The Big 12 has been a respected partner for nearly three decades, and we look forward to a final season of spirited competition with our friends and rivals,” said University of Texas President Jay Hartzell. “The collegiate athletics landscape has continued to evolve rapidly, and working together to accelerate our exit produced benefits for all parties.”

The traditional Big 12 powerhouses were set to begin competing in the SEC in 2025. However, they will now become full members of the conference on July 1, 2024.

Commissioner Greg Sankey said the SEC has authorized the conference office to proceed with transitioning Texas and Oklahoma as full members a year early.

“We are continuing our preparation for this membership transition, and we look forward to welcoming the conference’s new members and moving into our future as a 16-team league,” Sankey said.

The Big 12, meanwhile, will bring in BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati, and Houston beginning on July 1, 2023. The conference said they will compete as a 14-team league for the 2023-24 season.

