Tarrant PD rescue abandoned dog, searching for forever home

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday, Feb. 10, Tarrant Police rescued an abandoned dog from a condemned residence.

Police say the dog is appears malnourished and will be taken to the Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS) in hopes of finding his forever home.

Below is Tarrant Police Department’s Facebook post about the dog rescue:

Tarrant PD Facebook post. (Source: Tarrant Police/Facebook)

Abandoned, malnourished dog. (Source: Tarrant Police/Facebook)

