Tarrant PD rescue abandoned dog, searching for forever home

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday, Feb. 10, Tarrant Police rescued an abandoned dog from a condemned residence.

Police say the dog is appears malnourished and will be taken to the Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS) in hopes of finding his forever home.

Below is Tarrant Police Department’s Facebook post about the dog rescue:

Tarrant PD Facebook post.
Tarrant PD Facebook post.(Source: Tarrant Police/Facebook)
Abandoned, malnourished dog.
Abandoned, malnourished dog.(Source: Tarrant Police/Facebook)

