LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Suspect kills himself during traffic stop in Oxford

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man shot and killed himself during an attempted traffic stop in Oxford Thursday night, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade says deputies attempted to pull over a suspect in a case involving a volunteer coach having sexual contact with children.

We’re told as deputies approached the vehicle, the suspect shot and killed himself.

The traffic stop happened on Highway 21 at the Interstate 20 exit ramp in Oxford. The incidents described above, we’re told, happened in a rural part of Calhoun County, not in Oxford.

The suspect has not been identified as authorities say they are continuing to work the case.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
More than a dozen Alabama hospitals at immediate risk of closing; officials say hospitals suffer $1.5 billion loss
A teen is facing a murder charge in the stabbing of their adoptive parents in South Carolina.
15-year-old arrested for stabbing newly adoptive parents, authorities say
Andrew Haweis Goldsmith IV
Update: Murder suspect Andrew Goldsmith IV dead
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
AEA checking in on Tuscaloosa County School teachers after hundreds of students walkout
A local lice treatment center says they're seeing kids from school all over with lice.
Lice cases on the rise in Central Alabama, according to experts
Calhoun County Jail in Calhoun Co., Ala.
Local sheriff details how inmate was accidentally let out during mass state inmate release
Source: WBRC video
Teachers union reacts to student walkout