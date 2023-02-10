LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Shelby Co. man in custody for possession of obscene matter

James Wyatt Roberts has been charged with 10 counts of Possession of obscene matter containing...
James Wyatt Roberts has been charged with 10 counts of Possession of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County man is in custody after he was found to be in possession of child pornography, according to authorities.

James Wyatt Roberts, 19, of Birmingham has been charged with 10 counts of possession of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts.

Roberts was arrested on Wednesday, February 8 after the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

“Thanks to our partnership with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, we are able to continue to relentlessly pursue those who patronize the obscene images of children on the internet, which perpetrates the victimization of children,” said Sheriff John Samaniego. “I am grateful to our hardworking men and women at the Sheriff’s Office who take these cases serious and the professionalism they each demonstrate in seeking justice.”

Roberts is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail on $150,000 bond.

Investigators say they have no information to suggest the images were produced in or near Shelby County. The investigation is ongoing and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with additional information to please call them at (205) 670-6000. Anyone can also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777 or at crimestoppersmetroal.com.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect kills himself during traffic stop in Oxford
UPS plane rolls off taxiway
UPS plane stuck off taxiway at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
Inmate that was part of mass release last week arrested again
Pell City Police say newly released state inmate rearrested within three days of freedom
Birmingham Water Works Customer Service Center
Birmingham Water Works set to shut off delinquent customer’s water; bill assistance available

Latest News

On Your Side Investigation: Lavish Learning
On Your Side Investigation: Midfield City Schools under microscope for retreat spending
Source: WBRC video
ADEM officials give update on Moody landfill monitor
Source: WBRC video
New initiative to help those struggling to pay fines
President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb....
Fox Corp says it’s arranged Super Bowl interview with Biden