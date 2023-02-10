Shelby Co. man in custody for possession of obscene matter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County man is in custody after he was found to be in possession of child pornography, according to authorities.

James Wyatt Roberts, 19, of Birmingham has been charged with 10 counts of possession of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts.

Roberts was arrested on Wednesday, February 8 after the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

“Thanks to our partnership with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, we are able to continue to relentlessly pursue those who patronize the obscene images of children on the internet, which perpetrates the victimization of children,” said Sheriff John Samaniego. “I am grateful to our hardworking men and women at the Sheriff’s Office who take these cases serious and the professionalism they each demonstrate in seeking justice.”

Roberts is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail on $150,000 bond.

Investigators say they have no information to suggest the images were produced in or near Shelby County. The investigation is ongoing and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with additional information to please call them at (205) 670-6000. Anyone can also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777 or at crimestoppersmetroal.com.

