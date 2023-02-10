Shelby Co. Jail to expand, add mental health area after committee recommendation

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Jail will be getting bigger after a recommendation to add more room to house inmates from a committee tasked with helping the jail avoid running into problems.

Right now, the jail isn’t facing any overcrowding issues, but committee’s recommendation to add a third pod will help them keep it that way in the near future.

The third pod will be funded through the Shelby County Commission who will come up with the funds to pay for this new addition.

Right now, the jail has two pods, each capable of holding roughly 250 inmates.

This third general population housing pod will consist of about 210 beds and a dedicated area for all inmates who are placed on a mental health watch or suicide watch. This area will also contain its own recreation yard and mental health meeting space for counselors to meet with the inmates.

A new single cell housing unit, or segregation unit, for inmates who require to be housed alone.

Within this unit there will be 26 cells, 2 recreation yards, mental health meeting space, and showers, as well as an expanded medical unit.

Sheriff John Samaniego said the current medical unit “will expand into what is currently our segregation unit.” It will be completely gutted and rebuilt to be a medical unit.

“Right now, we have every 15-minute check on them, but we have it spread all over the jail, we don’t have it in one area which would make it more efficient,” Samaniego said.

The Commission and Sheriff’s Office are still in the early planning stages. No bids have been put out yet and it’ll still be another two years before we see this project complete.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.