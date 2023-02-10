Runners gearing up for final Mercedes Marathon in Birmingham this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The countdown is on to the final Mercedes Marathon race this weekend. The race has run its course in Birmingham for over two decades.

This weekend, the marathon will bid farewell to Birmingham. Race organizer Valerie Cuddy told us in November that she’s no longer able to support the event financially. She’s put a lot of her money and her store’s money into it over the years.

The marathon expo and packet pickup kicks off Friday from 12-6pm at the Boutwell Auditorium.

“We’ve got a little surprise at the beginning. Something that I’ve always wanted to have done. Hopefully people will enjoy that. We’ve got more entertainment on the course, A little more music. A little more cheering. Some interesting stops out there that I think people will enjoy,” Cuddy said.

The race weekend brings people to Birmingham from all over the country. Cuddy is grateful over the many years it’s called Birmingham home. And over the years, the race has raised more than $3 million for the Bell Center.

You can find out about all the racing events at https://www.mercedesmarathon.com/

