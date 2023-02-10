Pleasant Grove names new Public Safety Director

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - Daniel Reid has been named the city of Pleasant Grove’s new Public Safety Director.

Chief Reid has been with the city of Pleasant Grove since 1993 when he initially started as a dispatcher and 911 operator.

During his career with the city, Reid has been a dispatcher, patrol officer, narcotics investigator, patrol sergeant, detective sergeant, lieutenant, and captain before being named Chief of Police.

In Pleasant Grove, the Public Safety Director serves as Chief of Police and the Director of Fire & Rescue Service.

Chief Reid had been serving as the Acting Public Safety Director since December 2022 and assumed the role on February 9, 2023.

Reid will be sworn in at the city’s next city council meeting on February 21, 2023.

