Pharmacies struggle to fill prescriptions with nearly 2 dozen medications in short supply

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you are having trouble getting some of your prescriptions filled, you are not alone. Several medications have been in short supply over the last few weeks.

Johnny Brooklere, Owner of Brooklere Pharmacy, said his staff has had trouble getting 21 medications into the pharmacy and out to patients.

In some cases, they are able to provide alternatives, but in others, patients are going without their medications.

Brooklere said his staff is working to find those medications through other wholesalers and even make some of the drugs.

“In the amoxicillin instance, we were able to make it. We had some capsules, but the suspension wasn’t available so we compound and made it for our patients,” said Brooklere.

But with the high demand, comes a higher cost for some patients.

“Insurance companies are only going to pay a certain amount for the drug. If you’re paying $10 and all of a sudden you’re paying $20 and the insurance company is only paying $12, what are you gonna do when you need to pay $20 and they’re only paying $12?”

As of now, Brooklere does not know when some of these medications will be back in stock. He said part of the problem is the material being made outside of the country.

“The raw material is part of the problem. We’re not manufacturing a lot of the raw material in this country and that’s an issue. That’s something the people of Washington need to take note of.”

