MISSING CHILD ALERT: Thorsby Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

Kaitlin Larae Robinson
Kaitlin Larae Robinson(Courtney Hollis)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
THORSBY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Thorsby Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Kaitlin Larae Robinson.

Robinson was last seen Feb. 9, 2023, at approximately 3 p.m. wearing green shorts, a black shirt, and white shoes in Thorsby.

Kaitlin Larae Robinson
Kaitlin Larae Robinson(Courtney Hollis)

Robinson is described as a white female, 5′2″, 160 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to be traveling with a Hispanic male in a gray or silver 2007 Nissan Sentra with dark tinted windows bearing Alabama tag number 7A018NX. Thorsby Police say the male’s name is Jairo Carrillo and is believed to be between the ages of 16 and 20.

Gray/silver 2007 Nissan Sentra with dark tinted windows bearing Alabama tag number 7A018NX
Gray/silver 2007 Nissan Sentra with dark tinted windows bearing Alabama tag number 7A018NX(Courtney Hollis)

Police say their biggest concern is that Robinson and Carrillo may be trying to cross state line.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Robinson, contact the Thorsby Police Department at 205-755-2511 or call 911.

