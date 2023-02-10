LawCall
Millions in grant money given to fight abuse in Alabama

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Agencies that work to prevent child abuse got a big boost in West Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention awards money each year to deserving groups that work directly with parents and children. The Department is also known as the Alabama Children’s Trust Fund awarded just under $2.2 million to 24 agencies.

“It’s prevention and strengthening families. It’s giving families the support they need so we just hope and pray they never harm their child,” according to Sallye Longshore, Director of the Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention.

“In one of our programs, we are a statewide program with our parenting assistance line. And with our baby talk program we’re able to serve communities like Greene County, Perry, Pickens, Bibb County, areas that are not receiving a lot of services and resources for families in those more rural areas,” explained April Kendrick, UA’s Director of Child Development Resources.

The University of Alabama also received funding for its Autism Spectrum Disorders Clinic.

