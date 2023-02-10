LawCall
Man arrested in connection with robberies targeting Hispanic community

Taylor Montijo was taken into custody February 10 at an apartment complex in the 800 block of...
Taylor Montijo was taken into custody February 10 at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Park Brook Trail.(Birmingham PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say another man has been arrested for multiple robberies that targeted the Hispanic community.

Detectives have obtained two warrants for 1st Degree Robbery for Taylor Haziel Montijo. He is 18.

Montijo was taken into custody February 10 at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Park Brook Trail.

Birmingham Police say jail records show the robberies happened on December 16, 2022.

While police believe several were participating in these targeted robberies, their investigators got a lot of information on two suspects in particular.

Nineteen year old Evontay Blevins is in the Jefferson County Jail, and in custody for 32 different robbery warrants. His bond totals over $2 million.

While he was arrested back on November 4th, police say 20 year old Jakobie Smith has so far avoided the law.

He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

Back in October, BPD began investigating a series of robberies that were targeting members of the Hispanic community.

Evontay Blevins, 19, is also in the Jefferson County Jail, and in custody for 32 different robbery warrants. His bond totals over $2 million.

While he was arrested back on November 4th, police say 20 year old Jakobie Smith has so far avoided the law.

