Local sheriff details how inmate was accidentally let out during mass state inmate release

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Another one of the nearly 400 newly released state inmates is already back in jail, but the Calhoun County Sheriff said this inmate should never have been released to begin with.

Michael Brent Edwards was in state custody for first degree robbery, which is a Class A Felony, the same as a murder charge. Edwards was released with other inmates last week, except Sheriff Mathew Wade said Edwards was actually supposed to go straight back to his county jail, not walking free.

“This is just an example of how things are going,” Wade said. “We saw we had warrants on him, which means we wanted him, and our records showed that we had told the prison system if was to ever be released, we wanted him back.”

Wade said the county had a detainer on Edwards, which means the prison is supposed to call the sheriff’s office to come get him.

“We double checked that they had our detainer and they confirmed they did,” Wade said. “But, they released him anyway, instead of calling us, they just released him to the public.”

After several days of searching for the inmate, Sheriff’s deputies were able to make an arrest. They said Edwards tested positive for methamphetamine and cocaine in his system. Wade said he already had several drug charges.

“Mistakes happen on occasion,” Wade said. “I don’t know if it was a mistake or not, but it wouldn’t have been a mistake if they wouldn’t have released him in the first place.”

Wade believes it’s only a matter of time before another newly released inmate reoffends. He said that burdens the county jails and is calling on legislators to improve prison conditions.

“They are punishing local government at the risk of public safety,” Wade said. “The legislature are the only people who can fix this. They say they have a two billion dollar surplus, then why are they not fixing it? Why are they placing public safety at risk and why are they shifting the burden to county governments?”

WBRC reached out to the Alabama Department of Corrections to learn more on exactly how this inmate was mistakenly released but did not hear back. The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles tells WBRC that these releases are done strictly by the ADOC.

