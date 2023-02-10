LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Light returning to I-20 in Irondale

199 light heads will be replaced in the project
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Your drive in and out of Irondale should be brighter in the years ahead. The mayor now sharing an update on the I-20 lighting situation in his city.

The city is striking a few different partnerships to tackle the lighting issue. Mayor James D. Stewart says from I-459 all the way down I-20, there are 199 light heads that will be replaced inside the city of Irondale.

As for the agreements struck, ALDOT will handle repairing poles, wiring and getting things operational before Alabama Power is called to change the lighting.

The city of Irondale will then enter into a maintenance agreement with Alabama Power, and the city will be in charge of maintaining the infrastructure for the next five years.

“It means a lot to me because I know every municipality has been trying to get this done, and for Irondale to be one of the smaller municipalities in Jefferson county, to be able to get this done and take the lead on it, it means a lot to me,” said Mayor Stewart.

As for a timetable, the mayor is hopeful it is tackled soon. He says a lot of it relies on when ALDOT can work it into their maintenance schedule.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
More than a dozen Alabama hospitals at immediate risk of closing; officials say hospitals suffer $1.5 billion loss
A teen is facing a murder charge in the stabbing of their adoptive parents in South Carolina.
15-year-old arrested for stabbing newly adoptive parents, authorities say
Andrew Haweis Goldsmith IV
Update: Murder suspect Andrew Goldsmith IV dead
Distracted driving laws expanding
Alabama leaders pushing for hands-free driving bill

Latest News

Vehicle theft suspect shot by car owner in Shelby Co.
Shelby Co. Jail to expand, add mental health area after committee recommendation
Birmingham and Jefferson County efforts to fight human trafficking— recognized by the...
DHS recognizes WellHouse and the CHIPS Center for their efforts to counter human trafficking
We’re on your side asking questions about school security tonight following several recent...
What are Alabama schools doing to improve school security?
Tuscaloosa police chief calls for changes to law after chase, shooting
Tuscaloosa County law enforcement calls for strengthening state police eluding laws