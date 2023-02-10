Light returning to I-20 in Irondale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Your drive in and out of Irondale should be brighter in the years ahead. The mayor now sharing an update on the I-20 lighting situation in his city.

The city is striking a few different partnerships to tackle the lighting issue. Mayor James D. Stewart says from I-459 all the way down I-20, there are 199 light heads that will be replaced inside the city of Irondale.

As for the agreements struck, ALDOT will handle repairing poles, wiring and getting things operational before Alabama Power is called to change the lighting.

The city of Irondale will then enter into a maintenance agreement with Alabama Power, and the city will be in charge of maintaining the infrastructure for the next five years.

“It means a lot to me because I know every municipality has been trying to get this done, and for Irondale to be one of the smaller municipalities in Jefferson county, to be able to get this done and take the lead on it, it means a lot to me,” said Mayor Stewart.

As for a timetable, the mayor is hopeful it is tackled soon. He says a lot of it relies on when ALDOT can work it into their maintenance schedule.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.