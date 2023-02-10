LawCall
Fruit and vegetable benefit cards available for senior citizens

The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) provides seniors with a $50 benefit card to...
The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) provides seniors with a $50 benefit card to buy fresh fruit and vegetables from certified farmers markets and farm stands in Alabama.(Pixabay)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) -The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) provides seniors with a $50 benefit card to buy fresh fruit and vegetables from certified farmers markets and farm stands in Alabama.

The card will replace the paper vouchers that have been given out in the past. Benefits will be loaded to the same card each year so it is important to keep track of your card once you receive it.

Food benefits are available on a first come, first serve basis until funds are committed. To apply, click here.

The following criteria makes applicants eligible:

•           Age — Must be 60 years of age or older on the day of application, AND

•           Income — Applicants’ gross household income must not exceed these limits: $2,096 monthly for a household of one or $2,823 monthly for a household of two.

To find a list by county of participating farmers markets and farm stands, click here.

