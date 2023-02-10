First Alert for mostly dry conditions Friday; Rain likely Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting out the day mostly dry. First Alert Accutrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy with showers off to our southeast. We have a stalled boundary that’s producing showers across the southern half of the state. Most of the rain is pushing off to the northeast and impacting the Montgomery and Auburn areas. The southern half of the state will likely see most of today’s rainy weather. Temperatures this morning are generally in the mid to upper 30s in parts of northwest Alabama. The rest of Central Alabama are in the 40s. You’ll definitely want to grab a jacket before you step outside this morning. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s with northerly winds at 5-10 mph. We will hold on to a 20% chance for rain today. I think most of the wet weather will remain to our southeast, but don’t be surprised if you see a little bit of rain this afternoon and evening in parts of Chilton, Coosa, Tallapoosa, southern Talladega, and Clay counties. If you have any evening plans, we’ll likely stay mostly cloudy and dry with temperatures cooling off into the lower 50s.

Plan for a soggy and wet Saturday afternoon, evening, and night as the upper-level low spins across the state. (wbrc)

Next Big Thing: An upper-level low will push into the Southeast tomorrow and Sunday. An area of low pressure off the Southeast Coast will also form pumping in a lot of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. If you are planning on running the Superhero 5k in Birmingham tomorrow morning, I would plan for temperatures in the lower 40s with a 20-30% chance for isolated showers. I think most areas along and north of I-20 will remain dry Saturday morning. Rain chances will likely increase in east Alabama during the late morning hours and increase in coverage across all of Central Alabama Saturday afternoon and evening. I would plan for a soggy and wet Saturday afternoon, evening, and night as the upper-level low spins across the state. Temperatures could briefly warm into the lower 50s late Saturday morning, but we will likely cool into the 40s Saturday afternoon as rain becomes widespread across the state. Rainfall totals could add up around 0.5″-1″ with higher totals expected south and east of Birmingham. Rainfall totals will trend lower in northwest Alabama.

Possible Snow Saturday Night/Sunday Morning (wbrc)

Possible Snow Saturday Night/Sunday Morning: Upper-level lows have a lot of cold air aloft that can be transferred to the surface. Once the sun sets and the upper-level low inches closer to Georgia, we will end up on the backside of the low where colder air can begin to transfer to the surface. Models are hinting that parts of north and east Alabama could see rain transition into snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. Upper-level lows are tricky and can have a mind of their own. They are notorious for bringing surprises. It would not surprise me if parts of northeast Alabama, or even North Georgia end up with accumulating snowfall as a heavy band of precipitation forms on the northwest side of the low. It just becomes difficult determining where and how much snow could fall. Surface temperatures will likely remain above freezing for most spots Saturday night, but if the snow ends up heavy, it could accumulate and lower temperatures farther. We will have a better handle on specific impacts and possible accumulations (if any) this evening and into tomorrow morning. Just note that seeing snow all depends on how much cold air can transfer to the surface and the exact track and speed of the area of low pressure. I’m forecasting Sunday morning temperatures to cool into the low to mid 30s. I would encourage avoiding travel Saturday night if you live north and east of Birmingham. We will likely see lingering showers or snow showers Sunday morning, but the moisture should move out of Alabama by the late morning hours. By Sunday afternoon, I think we’ll end up partly cloudy and dry with highs in the low to mid 50s. If you plan on participating in the Mercedes-Benz Marathon in Birmingham Sunday morning, I would plan for mostly cloudy conditions with a 30-40% chance for showers before 8 AM. Temperatures will likely hover around 35°F. It will likely end up partly cloudy by 10-11 AM.

Super Bowl Forecast: If you plan on traveling to see friends and family to watch the Super Bowl, we are looking dry Sunday afternoon and evening. We’ll finish out the day with some sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 50s. I would plan for a partly cloudy sky with temperatures cooling into the 40s Sunday evening. Don’t forget you can watch the Super Bowl right here on WBRC Fox 6!

Dry Monday: Monday is looking like one of our driest days of next week. We are looking at morning temperatures to start out in the low to mid 30s Monday with a mostly sunny sky. We are forecasting a partly to mostly cloudy sky Monday afternoon with highs in the lower 60s. Monday will be a great day to do a little yardwork or to buy gifts for your significant other (or yourself!) for Valentine’s Day.

Rain Returns on Valentine’s Day: The first half of Tuesday will likely end up dry, but rain is forecast to push into west Alabama Tuesday evening. We are looking at high temperatures climbing into the mid 60s Tuesday afternoon. Another cold front is forecast to move into our area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning giving us a chance for showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm. Severe weather appears unlikely Tuesday night thanks to stable conditions across the state. I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw some gusty winds though. The front will likely stall and become a warm front Wednesday afternoon. We will hold on to a 50% chance for scattered showers and a few storms Wednesday with highs approaching 70°F.

Long-range models continue to show a dynamic weather system moving into the Southeast next Thursday. (wbrc)

Stormy Thursday: Long-range models continue to show a dynamic weather system moving into the Southeast next Thursday. Behind the cold front, we’ll likely see temperatures drop below average going into next weekend. With unstable air in place, we can’t rule out the threat for strong and severe storms Wednesday night into Thursday of next week. The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting a threat seven days out for eastern Mississippi, Alabama, central Tennessee, the Florida Panhandle, and west Georgia. The main threats will likely be damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, but it remains too early to determine specific timing and direct impacts. We will closely monitor this setup, and we will keep you updated on the potential threats throughout the weekend and into early next week. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

