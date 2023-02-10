DHS recognizes WellHouse and the CHIPS Center for their efforts to counter human trafficking

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham and Jefferson County efforts to fight human trafficking are being recognized by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas lead an awards ceremony that gave recognition to WellHouse in Birmingham and the CHIPS Center at Children’s of Alabama.

The DHS held its inaugural DHS Awards in Countering Human Trafficking last week in Washington, D.C.

Both organizations were among the first ever to receive these awards, which recognize major counter-human trafficking efforts.

WellHouse and the CHIPS Center said they acknowledge the trauma every victim of trafficking suffers, but they’re proud of the work they’re doing to help those affected, and said awareness is key.

“A lot of people don’t know about human trafficking they don’t recognize it the children don’t realize they’re being trafficked the family doesn’t realize that they’re being trafficked and so part of the role of the CHIPS Center was to try to address those needs for these children and families,” said Executive Director of the CHIPS Center, Debra Schneider.

“It is essential in the day and age that we’re living in that parents are closely monitoring everything that their children are doing but especially monitor their devices their cell phones their laptops iPads and just keep a close watch it’s your right and your duty as a parent to do that to protect your child,” said CEO of WellHouse, Carolyn Potter.

Both WellHouse and the CHIPS Center are part of a multidisciplinary team that has established protocols on how to best respond to cases of child sex trafficking.

If you or someone you know is a human trafficking survivor and needs support, they can contact the CHIPS Center at 205-638-2751 or WellHouse at (800) 991-9937.

