LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham Southern College future still up in the air

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The future of Birmingham Southern College is up in the air. This week, the college president sent an email to students discussing options regarding their future, including transferring to other schools according to state representative Juandalynn Givan.

“They are in a battle right now,” Rep. Givan said.

School president Daniel Coleman is asking the state for $30 million in funding. Coleman hopes some of the money comes from the Education Trust Fund, but there doesn’t seem to be much of an appetite for that among some lawmakers.

“I think it’s difficult to see a path forward for the state to comply with the request to use state funds to bail out the private institution for that significant amount of money,” Rep. Danny Garrett, R- Trussville said.

Givan would like to see more of a plan from the college on a path forward. Even though she doesn’t want to see the college close its doors, she has questions.

“The public, private factor with the dollars that’s number one. How did Birmingham Southern get in this condition that’s number two. A level of transparency,” Givan said.

School leaders say their endowment fund took a hit when they tried renovating the campus in the early 2000s.

Givan is hosting a town hall next week about the financial situation. She’s hoping the college can weather the storm, but if that doesn’t happen, what’s next?

“The campus can’t sit there. Are you going to file bankruptcy? Is there consideration to possibly being chartered as a state funded school? Those are questions that need to be asked,” Givan said.

Givan’s town hall meeting is Thursday, February 16 at 6pm in the auditorium of Parker High School. Givan is asking concerned citizens, alumni, faculty and staff to come and have their voices heard.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect kills himself during traffic stop in Oxford
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
UPS plane rolls off taxiway
UPS plane stuck off taxiway at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport
Inmate that was part of mass release last week arrested again
Pell City Police say newly released state inmate rearrested within three days of freedom
Birmingham Water Works Customer Service Center
Birmingham Water Works set to shut off delinquent customer’s water; bill assistance available

Latest News

The countdown is on to the final Mercedes Marathon race this weekend. The race has run its...
Runners gearing up for final Mercedes Marathon in Birmingham this weekend
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman survives domestic violence incident, suspect kills himself
Dept. of child abuse and neglect awards grants
Millions in grant money given to fight abuse in Alabama
Dept. of child abuse and neglect awards grants
Dept. of child abuse and neglect awards grants