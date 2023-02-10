LawCall
Ala. Attorney General joins gun regulation lawsuit(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has joined a lawsuit against the Biden Administration over a proposed gun regulation.

Marshall has joined 24 other attorneys general across the U.S. to protest the Factoring Criteria for Firearms with Attached Stabilizing Braces rule. The rule states that when stabilizing braces are paired with 99% of pistols, they must comply with laws that regulate rifles, including the National Firearms Act (NFA).

According to Marshall’s office, the proposed rule affects most gun owners across the country because a significant number of them use stabilizers to lessen recoil and improve accuracy.

“This is just another example of President Biden weaponizing the administrative state in an attempt to achieve a political objective that is that neither constitutional nor legislatively feasible,” Attorney General Marshall said. “I will always boldly and unabashedly defend the second amendment and my office will fight against any efforts to erode the constitutional rights of gun owners in our nation.”

