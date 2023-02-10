50+ photo & film projects shot in B’ham in ‘22; Create Birmingham hopes for more in ‘23

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The group in charge of bringing film productions to Birmingham is pushing for state lawmakers to provide additional money for incentives to bring more movie shoots to the Magic City.

You’ve probably heard about opportunities to be cast as an extra in Birmingham, or maybe even run into an area where a film crew is working. Create Birmingham said those projects equal money going right back into our local economy, and outside creators are realizing the potential Birmingham provides.

“Working in Birmingham is such a phenomenal experience,” said Ken Carpenter, Producer of The Shift, which is in the filming process right now.

It’s an experience that brought 51 photo and film projects to the area in 2022.

“We launched the film office in 2017...We basically contacted the Alabama state film office, and we said, ‘we think we want to relaunch the film office in Birmingham’...next thing we knew we were getting like an influx of productions. And we were like, ‘oh my god, oh my god,’” said Jessica Moody, Director of Programs and Operations with Create Birmingham.

The non-profit is the liaison between film companies coming in and local businesses and crews.

“It’s great for our economy... for every production that falls between $500,000 and $20 million, you can apply for film incentives within the state of Alabama. So everything that [they] spend locally, that’s your hotels, your food, your catering, all of that. [they] receive 25% back on all of your state local expenditures, everybody that [they] hire locally, [they] get 35% back,” Moody said.

The Shift is a project in process in Birmingham.

“[It’s] a character driven sci fi film about a guy’s harrowing journey through the multiverse,” Carpenter said. He said Birmingham brings a unique magic to moviemaking.

“Our plan was to shoot The Shift in Atlanta, Georgia. But at the 11th hour, I remembered I’d had such a wonderful experience making another movie in Birmingham, Alabama. And I just thought the textures of the city, were going to be especially conducive to this film,” Carpenter said. He said he feels wanted in Birmingham, which is great when making a film. Create Birmingham hopes to get more incentive dollars so they can grow to have bigger films and projects to come here.

“If we get a bigger pool, if we raise that cap, then we’ll see some bigger films here, we’ll get some bigger stars, get more crew, it means a whole lot more jobs for the people that live here and way more money economically put into the city,” Moody said.

If you want to get involved in making Birmingham films, you can add yourself to Create Birmingham’s crew directory online.

You can also add your business to their support service pool to be used in future projects.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.