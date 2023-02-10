2 people shot in Fairfield, police investigating

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s confirmed that two people were shot in Fairfield Thursday.

Two males were outside of a convivence store talking with friends when two unknown males pulled up and fired shots, striking them, according to Lt. Joni Money.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Valley Avenue.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.