2 people shot in Fairfield, police investigating

Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening patrolling
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s confirmed that two people were shot in Fairfield Thursday.

Two males were outside of a convivence store talking with friends when two unknown males pulled up and fired shots, striking them, according to Lt. Joni Money.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Valley Avenue.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

