USPS investigating mail thefts in Hoover, Pelham

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The United States Postal Service is investigating two thefts in our area. One happened in Pelham this week and a drop box was hit in Hoover back in December.

We reached out to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service who said they are actively investigating both the Pelham and Hoover mail thefts.

Back in December, we reported a large hole was cut into the sides of two collection boxes near the Riverchase Galleria.

The Pelham post office break-in happened sometime between the evening of Saturday, February 4, and the morning of Monday, February 6.

We spoke with frequent customer Amy Watts about how these break-ins affect her using the post office.

“As a business owner, we drop off our mail all the time and we felt safe with our mail being dropped off at the post office, however, hearing that people are breaking into the boxes makes me really nervous as a business owner that our mail isn’t getting to our clients as well as our payments for different things,” Watts said. “This is concerning that this is happening in our area.”

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says they can’t give out too much information about the case, but they will update us when they can share more information.

