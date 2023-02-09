Update on Highway 119 widening project in Shelby Co.

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Highway 119 widening project in Alabaster is making headway. It’s been on the city’s to-do list for many years.

The project aims to get rid of traffic congestion and create new growth in the area.

So when can you expect to see the finished product?

A majority of 2023 will consist of construction on the new lanes and then early next year, final paving will be underway.

“This is one of the most important parts of Alabaster when you think about where folks live and where they are moving to,” Alabaster City Administrator Brian Binzer said. “We are excited to see a lot of activity right now and very encouraged by what comes after that.”

Which is a more efficient way for people to get to work, school and home.

“You’ve got five lanes, two going each direction north, south and then one middle lane for turning and those type of things,” Binzer said.

Long-term from an economic standpoint, it will allow for new business growth in the area as well.

“They are going to work on the lanes on the east side, a lot of activity getting those constructed, those will be open we think sometime this summer and then they will move traffic to that side and work on the west side of the road,” Binzer said. “Have that all completed and finally cap it all off with black topping everything sometime next year.”

Right now, Highway 119 is still a major construction site. Binzer said to continue to be cautious in that area and bear with them as they finish up.

This project will cost about $12 million by the time it’s done.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.