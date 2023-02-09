Tenants frustrated with management after Moody apartment fire

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of renters in Moody are scrambling to find a new home after an apartment fire Monday night. Some of them say they’re being forced to move all their belongings by this weekend because the building is being condemned.

Whether their apartment had extensive fire damage, smoke damage, or no damage, residents say they all were told to leave. The worst part, though, they don’t feel supported or helped by management of the complex.

“It don’t make sense,” said Terriance Turner. “I’m to the point where I haven’t slept in 2-3 days. I’m constantly crying, like -- ‘Lord, what am I going to do?’”

Terriance Turner has lived at Barrington Parc Apartments for three years and this week, her world was turned upside down.

“I was in my kitchen cooking dinner,” she explained. “I literally heard the things go off in the hallway. Me, I’m thinking ‘aw, it’s a false alarm again’ until I opened the door and the person across the hall from me said, ‘Come on, the building is on fire.’”

Moody Police say, fortunately, the fire caused no injuries.

“I literally went back in the apartment are tried to sleep but I couldn’t because I was scared that it was going to eventually catch on fire,” said Turner.

Residents of Building Two say now they have to move all their stuff out by Sunday. Many people say it was too short notice and they can’t find storage units or moving trucks quickly enough.

While they received a few hundred dollars from Red Cross, the neighbors say the apartment complex isn’t helping them at all, not even returning their deposit or February rent.

“It’s not right whatsoever,” said Turner. “Like it’s got me to the point where I can’t even sleep. I don’t want to eat or nothing. I’m thinking about, ‘Okay, my kids gotta have somewhere to go.’”

WBRC FOX6 reached out to the complex by phone and email. They have not responded as of Wednesday night.

A Red Cross representative told WBRC: “For those who completely lost their homes, we’re helping them find a new place to live, when possible, financial help and emotional support because fires are extremely traumatizing.”

