Super Bowl LVII airing on WBRC FOX6 this Sunday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will face off against former Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs this Sunday in Arizona for the NFL’s top prize.
Here’s everything you need to know about this Sunday’s big game.
Super Bowl LVII
When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 – 5:30 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium – Glendale, Arizona
Where to watch: WBRC FOX6
The Super Bowl returns to FOX for the first time since the conclusion of the 2019 season. In that game, Patrick Mahomes won Super Bowl MVP, leading his Chiefs to the franchise’s first-ever NFL championship.
How We Got Here
Philadelphia finished the regular season 14-3 (a franchise record), clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the first time since 2017.
The Eagles easily took down the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers by a combined score of 69-14 to advance to the franchise’s third Super Bowl appearance.
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Record
|09/11/2022
|@ Detroit
|W 38-35
|1-0
|09/19/2022
|Minnesota
|W 24-7
|2-0
|09/25/2022
|@ Washington
|W 24-8
|3-0
|10/02/2022
|Jacksonville
|W 29-21
|4-0
|10/09/2022
|@ Arizona
|W 20-17
|5-0
|10/16/2022
|Dallas
|W 26-17
|6-0
|10/30/2022
|Pittsburgh
|W 35-13
|7-0
|11/03/2022
|@ Houston
|W 29-17
|8-0
|11/14/2022
|Washington
|L 21-32
|8-1
|11/20/2022
|@ Indianapolis
|W 17-16
|9-1
|11/27/2022
|Green Bay
|W 40-33
|10-1
|12/04/2022
|Tennessee
|W 35-10
|11-1
|12/11/2022
|@ New York
|W 48-22
|12-1
|12/18/2022
|@ Chicago
|W 25-20
|13-1
|12/24/2022
|@ Dallas
|L 34-40
|13-2
|01/01/2023
|New Orleans
|L 10-20
|13-3
|01/08/2023
|New York
|W 22-16
|14-3
|01/29/2023
|New York
Divisional Round
|W 38-7
|15-3
|01/29/2023
|San Francisco
NFC Championship
|W 31-7
|16-3
The Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, finished the regular season much the same at 14-3, clinching the No. 1 seed the AFC. After defeating Jacksonville, 27-20, in the Divisional Round, the Bengals took Kansas City to the limit as the Chiefs won 23-20 in a tightly contested AFC Championship Game.
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Record
|09/11/2022
|@ Arizona
|W 44-21
|1-0
|09/15/2022
|Los Angeles (Ch.)
|W 27-24
|2-0
|09/25/2022
|@ Indianapolis
|L 17-20
|2-1
|10/02/2022
|@ Tampa Bay
|W 41-31
|3-1
|10/10/2022
|Las Vegas
|W 20-29
|4-1
|10/16/2022
|Buffalo
|L 20-24
|4-2
|10/23/2022
|@ San Francisco
|W 44-23
|5-2
|11/06/2022
|Tennessee
|W 20-17 (OT)
|6-2
|11/13/2022
|Jacksonville
|W 27-17
|7-2
|11/20/2022
|@ Los Angeles (Ch)
|W 26-10
|9-2
|11/27/2022
|Los Angeles (R.)
|W 26-10
|9-2
|12/04/2022
|@ Cincinnati
|L 24-27
|9-3
|12/11/2022
|@Denver
|W 34-28
|10-3
|12/18/2022
|@ Houston
|W 30-24 (OT)
|11-3
|12/24/2022
|Seattle
|W 24-10
|12-3
|01/01/2023
|Denver
|W 27-24
|13-3
|01/07/2023
|@ Las Vegas
|W 31-13
|14-3
|01/21/2023
|Jacksonville
Divisional Round
|W 27-20
|15-3
|01/29/2023
|Cincinnati
AFC Championship
|W 23-20
|16-3
Local Flavor
Six former players from Alabama and Auburn will be taking the field Sunday.
Jalen Hurts, whose college career spanned the SEC and the BIG 12, leads the Eagles along with former Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith.
|Name
|Team
|College
|Position
|Year Drafted
|Landon Dickerson
|Philadelphia
|Alabama
|Guard
|2021
|Jack Driscoll
|Philadelphia
|Auburn
|Off. Tackle/Guard
|2020
|Josh Jobe
|Philadelphia
|Alabama
|Cornerback
|Undrafted
|Jalen Hurts
|Philadelphia
|Alabama
|Quarterback
|2020
|Devonta Smith
|Philadelphia
|Alabama
|Wide Receiver
|2021
|Arryn Siposs (Injured)
|Philadelphia
|Auburn
|Punter
|Undrafted
|Prince Tega Wanagho
|Kansas City
|Auburn
|Off. Tackle
|2020
Arryn Siposs has been out of action with an ankle injury since December 11, but recently returned to practice for the Eagles. Philadelphia still has the punter listed as inactive.
Series History
It will be the tenth overall meeting between the two franchises, dating back to 1972.
Kansas City leads the series 5-4-0, including wins in the last three games in the series.
|Date
|Away Team
|Away Team
|10/03/2021
|Kansas City Chiefs
|42
|Philadelphia Eagles
|30
|09/17/2017
|Philadelphia Eagles
|20
|Kansas City Chiefs
|27
|09/19/2013
|Kansas City Chiefs
|26
|Philadelphia Eagles
|16
|09/27/2009
|Kansas City Chiefs
|14
|Philadelphia Eagles
|34
|10/02/2005
|Philadelphia Eagles
|37
|Kansas City Chiefs
|31
|11/29/2001
|Philadelphia Eagles
|23
|Kansas City Chiefs
|10
|09/27/1998
|Kansas City Chiefs
|24
|Philadelphia Eagles
|21
|10/11/1992
|Philadelphia Eagles
|17
|Kansas City Chiefs
|24
|10/22/1972
|Philadelphia Eagles
|21
|Kansas City Chiefs
|20
Pregame
For the first-time in Super Bowl history, the pregame flyover at State Farm Stadium will feature an all-female crew.
Welcome to Fighter Country!@usnavy aircraft and personnel conducting the #SBLVII flyover arrived at Luke AFB this afternoon!— Luke Air Force Base (@LukeAFB) February 8, 2023
📸: SSgt Noah Coger & SrA Dominic Tyler pic.twitter.com/iByeWO6NGs
The squadrons will stage and depart from nearby Luke Air Force Base.
The flyover will take place immediately following the singing of the national anthem, which will be performed this year by eight-time Grammy winner Chris Stapleton.
Halftime Show
It was announced in September that megastar Rihanna would headline this year’s halftime show in Glendale after declining an opportunity to perform at the big game in 2019.
“We’re excited to do the Super Bowl,” the Grammy winning artist said at Wednesday’s Apple Music Halftime Show press conference. “We’ve been working on it for a while and every day it just gets closer and closer to the finished product.”
Rihanna, who hasn’t released a new album since 2016′s “ANTI, said the deciding on Sunday’s setlist was the hardest part of the process.
“That was the hardest, hardest part, deciding how to maximize 13 minutes, but also celebrate,” she said. “That’s what this show is going to be is a celebration of my catalog in the best way that we could have put it together. You’re trying to cram 17 years of work into 13 minutes. Some songs we have to lose because of that, but that’s going to be okay.
She said that, through the process of putting the show together, there have been 39 versions of the setlist.
“We’re on our 39th. Every time I make a change, something has to be changed and that’s a new version.”
