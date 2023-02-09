Super Bowl LVII airing on WBRC FOX6 this Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will face off against former Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs this Sunday in Arizona for the NFL’s top prize.

Here’s everything you need to know about this Sunday’s big game.

Super Bowl LVII

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 – 5:30 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium – Glendale, Arizona

Where to watch: WBRC FOX6

The Super Bowl returns to FOX for the first time since the conclusion of the 2019 season. In that game, Patrick Mahomes won Super Bowl MVP, leading his Chiefs to the franchise’s first-ever NFL championship.

How We Got Here

Philadelphia finished the regular season 14-3 (a franchise record), clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the first time since 2017.

The Eagles easily took down the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers by a combined score of 69-14 to advance to the franchise’s third Super Bowl appearance.

Date Opponent Result Record 09/11/2022 @ Detroit W 38-35 1-0 09/19/2022 Minnesota W 24-7 2-0 09/25/2022 @ Washington W 24-8 3-0 10/02/2022 Jacksonville W 29-21 4-0 10/09/2022 @ Arizona W 20-17 5-0 10/16/2022 Dallas W 26-17 6-0 10/30/2022 Pittsburgh W 35-13 7-0 11/03/2022 @ Houston W 29-17 8-0 11/14/2022 Washington L 21-32 8-1 11/20/2022 @ Indianapolis W 17-16 9-1 11/27/2022 Green Bay W 40-33 10-1 12/04/2022 Tennessee W 35-10 11-1 12/11/2022 @ New York W 48-22 12-1 12/18/2022 @ Chicago W 25-20 13-1 12/24/2022 @ Dallas L 34-40 13-2 01/01/2023 New Orleans L 10-20 13-3 01/08/2023 New York W 22-16 14-3 01/29/2023 New York

Divisional Round W 38-7 15-3 01/29/2023 San Francisco

NFC Championship W 31-7 16-3

The Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, finished the regular season much the same at 14-3, clinching the No. 1 seed the AFC. After defeating Jacksonville, 27-20, in the Divisional Round, the Bengals took Kansas City to the limit as the Chiefs won 23-20 in a tightly contested AFC Championship Game.

Date Opponent Result Record 09/11/2022 @ Arizona W 44-21 1-0 09/15/2022 Los Angeles (Ch.) W 27-24 2-0 09/25/2022 @ Indianapolis L 17-20 2-1 10/02/2022 @ Tampa Bay W 41-31 3-1 10/10/2022 Las Vegas W 20-29 4-1 10/16/2022 Buffalo L 20-24 4-2 10/23/2022 @ San Francisco W 44-23 5-2 11/06/2022 Tennessee W 20-17 (OT) 6-2 11/13/2022 Jacksonville W 27-17 7-2 11/20/2022 @ Los Angeles (Ch) W 26-10 9-2 11/27/2022 Los Angeles (R.) W 26-10 9-2 12/04/2022 @ Cincinnati L 24-27 9-3 12/11/2022 @Denver W 34-28 10-3 12/18/2022 @ Houston W 30-24 (OT) 11-3 12/24/2022 Seattle W 24-10 12-3 01/01/2023 Denver W 27-24 13-3 01/07/2023 @ Las Vegas W 31-13 14-3 01/21/2023 Jacksonville

Divisional Round W 27-20 15-3 01/29/2023 Cincinnati

AFC Championship W 23-20 16-3

Local Flavor

Six former players from Alabama and Auburn will be taking the field Sunday.

Jalen Hurts, whose college career spanned the SEC and the BIG 12, leads the Eagles along with former Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith.

Name Team College Position Year Drafted Landon Dickerson Philadelphia Alabama Guard 2021 Jack Driscoll Philadelphia Auburn Off. Tackle/Guard 2020 Josh Jobe Philadelphia Alabama Cornerback Undrafted Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Alabama Quarterback 2020 Devonta Smith Philadelphia Alabama Wide Receiver 2021 Arryn Siposs (Injured) Philadelphia Auburn Punter Undrafted Prince Tega Wanagho Kansas City Auburn Off. Tackle 2020

Arryn Siposs has been out of action with an ankle injury since December 11, but recently returned to practice for the Eagles. Philadelphia still has the punter listed as inactive.

Series History

It will be the tenth overall meeting between the two franchises, dating back to 1972.

Kansas City leads the series 5-4-0, including wins in the last three games in the series.

Date Away Team Away Team 10/03/2021 Kansas City Chiefs 42 Philadelphia Eagles 30 09/17/2017 Philadelphia Eagles 20 Kansas City Chiefs 27 09/19/2013 Kansas City Chiefs 26 Philadelphia Eagles 16 09/27/2009 Kansas City Chiefs 14 Philadelphia Eagles 34 10/02/2005 Philadelphia Eagles 37 Kansas City Chiefs 31 11/29/2001 Philadelphia Eagles 23 Kansas City Chiefs 10 09/27/1998 Kansas City Chiefs 24 Philadelphia Eagles 21 10/11/1992 Philadelphia Eagles 17 Kansas City Chiefs 24 10/22/1972 Philadelphia Eagles 21 Kansas City Chiefs 20

Pregame

For the first-time in Super Bowl history, the pregame flyover at State Farm Stadium will feature an all-female crew.

Welcome to Fighter Country!@usnavy aircraft and personnel conducting the #SBLVII flyover arrived at Luke AFB this afternoon!



📸: SSgt Noah Coger & SrA Dominic Tyler pic.twitter.com/iByeWO6NGs — Luke Air Force Base (@LukeAFB) February 8, 2023

The squadrons will stage and depart from nearby Luke Air Force Base.

The flyover will take place immediately following the singing of the national anthem, which will be performed this year by eight-time Grammy winner Chris Stapleton.

Halftime Show

It was announced in September that megastar Rihanna would headline this year’s halftime show in Glendale after declining an opportunity to perform at the big game in 2019.

“We’re excited to do the Super Bowl,” the Grammy winning artist said at Wednesday’s Apple Music Halftime Show press conference. “We’ve been working on it for a while and every day it just gets closer and closer to the finished product.”

Rihanna, who hasn’t released a new album since 2016′s “ANTI, said the deciding on Sunday’s setlist was the hardest part of the process.

“That was the hardest, hardest part, deciding how to maximize 13 minutes, but also celebrate,” she said. “That’s what this show is going to be is a celebration of my catalog in the best way that we could have put it together. You’re trying to cram 17 years of work into 13 minutes. Some songs we have to lose because of that, but that’s going to be okay.

She said that, through the process of putting the show together, there have been 39 versions of the setlist.

“We’re on our 39th. Every time I make a change, something has to be changed and that’s a new version.”

