LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Super Bowl LVII airing on WBRC FOX6 this Sunday

Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday at 5:30 p.m. on WBRC FOX6
Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday at 5:30 p.m. on WBRC FOX6(WBRC)
By Jeffery Winborne
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will face off against former Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs this Sunday in Arizona for the NFL’s top prize.

Here’s everything you need to know about this Sunday’s big game.

Super Bowl LVII

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 – 5:30 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium – Glendale, Arizona

Where to watch: WBRC FOX6

The Super Bowl returns to FOX for the first time since the conclusion of the 2019 season. In that game, Patrick Mahomes won Super Bowl MVP, leading his Chiefs to the franchise’s first-ever NFL championship.

How We Got Here

Philadelphia finished the regular season 14-3 (a franchise record), clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the first time since 2017.

The Eagles easily took down the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers by a combined score of 69-14 to advance to the franchise’s third Super Bowl appearance.

DateOpponentResultRecord
09/11/2022@ DetroitW 38-351-0
09/19/2022MinnesotaW 24-72-0
09/25/2022@ WashingtonW 24-83-0
10/02/2022JacksonvilleW 29-214-0
10/09/2022@ ArizonaW 20-175-0
10/16/2022DallasW 26-176-0
10/30/2022PittsburghW 35-137-0
11/03/2022@ HoustonW 29-178-0
11/14/2022WashingtonL 21-328-1
11/20/2022@ IndianapolisW 17-169-1
11/27/2022Green BayW 40-3310-1
12/04/2022TennesseeW 35-1011-1
12/11/2022@ New YorkW 48-2212-1
12/18/2022@ ChicagoW 25-2013-1
12/24/2022@ DallasL 34-4013-2
01/01/2023New OrleansL 10-2013-3
01/08/2023New YorkW 22-1614-3
01/29/2023New York
Divisional Round		W 38-715-3
01/29/2023San Francisco
NFC Championship		W 31-716-3

The Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, finished the regular season much the same at 14-3, clinching the No. 1 seed the AFC. After defeating Jacksonville, 27-20, in the Divisional Round, the Bengals took Kansas City to the limit as the Chiefs won 23-20 in a tightly contested AFC Championship Game.

DateOpponentResultRecord
09/11/2022@ ArizonaW 44-211-0
09/15/2022Los Angeles (Ch.)W 27-242-0
09/25/2022@ IndianapolisL 17-202-1
10/02/2022@ Tampa BayW 41-313-1
10/10/2022Las VegasW 20-294-1
10/16/2022BuffaloL 20-244-2
10/23/2022@ San FranciscoW 44-235-2
11/06/2022TennesseeW 20-17 (OT)6-2
11/13/2022JacksonvilleW 27-177-2
11/20/2022@ Los Angeles (Ch)W 26-109-2
11/27/2022Los Angeles (R.)W 26-109-2
12/04/2022@ CincinnatiL 24-279-3
12/11/2022@DenverW 34-2810-3
12/18/2022@ HoustonW 30-24 (OT)11-3
12/24/2022SeattleW 24-1012-3
01/01/2023DenverW 27-2413-3
01/07/2023@ Las VegasW 31-1314-3
01/21/2023Jacksonville
Divisional Round		W 27-2015-3
01/29/2023Cincinnati
AFC Championship		W 23-2016-3

Local Flavor

Six former players from Alabama and Auburn will be taking the field Sunday.

Jalen Hurts, whose college career spanned the SEC and the BIG 12, leads the Eagles along with former Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith.

NameTeamCollegePositionYear Drafted
Landon DickersonPhiladelphiaAlabamaGuard2021
Jack DriscollPhiladelphiaAuburnOff. Tackle/Guard2020
Josh JobePhiladelphiaAlabamaCornerbackUndrafted
Jalen HurtsPhiladelphiaAlabamaQuarterback2020
Devonta SmithPhiladelphiaAlabamaWide Receiver2021
Arryn Siposs (Injured)PhiladelphiaAuburnPunterUndrafted
Prince Tega WanaghoKansas CityAuburnOff. Tackle2020

Arryn Siposs has been out of action with an ankle injury since December 11, but recently returned to practice for the Eagles. Philadelphia still has the punter listed as inactive.

Series History

It will be the tenth overall meeting between the two franchises, dating back to 1972.

Kansas City leads the series 5-4-0, including wins in the last three games in the series.

DateAway TeamAway Team
10/03/2021Kansas City Chiefs42Philadelphia Eagles30
09/17/2017Philadelphia Eagles20Kansas City Chiefs27
09/19/2013Kansas City Chiefs26Philadelphia Eagles16
09/27/2009Kansas City Chiefs14Philadelphia Eagles34
10/02/2005Philadelphia Eagles37Kansas City Chiefs31
11/29/2001Philadelphia Eagles23Kansas City Chiefs10
09/27/1998Kansas City Chiefs24Philadelphia Eagles21
10/11/1992Philadelphia Eagles17Kansas City Chiefs24
10/22/1972Philadelphia Eagles21Kansas City Chiefs20

Pregame

For the first-time in Super Bowl history, the pregame flyover at State Farm Stadium will feature an all-female crew.

The squadrons will stage and depart from nearby Luke Air Force Base.

The flyover will take place immediately following the singing of the national anthem, which will be performed this year by eight-time Grammy winner Chris Stapleton.

Halftime Show

It was announced in September that megastar Rihanna would headline this year’s halftime show in Glendale after declining an opportunity to perform at the big game in 2019.

“We’re excited to do the Super Bowl,” the Grammy winning artist said at Wednesday’s Apple Music Halftime Show press conference. “We’ve been working on it for a while and every day it just gets closer and closer to the finished product.”

Rihanna, who hasn’t released a new album since 2016′s “ANTI, said the deciding on Sunday’s setlist was the hardest part of the process.

“That was the hardest, hardest part, deciding how to maximize 13 minutes, but also celebrate,” she said. “That’s what this show is going to be is a celebration of my catalog in the best way that we could have put it together. You’re trying to cram 17 years of work into 13 minutes. Some songs we have to lose because of that, but that’s going to be okay.

She said that, through the process of putting the show together, there have been 39 versions of the setlist.

“We’re on our 39th. Every time I make a change, something has to be changed and that’s a new version.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
More than a dozen Alabama hospitals at immediate risk of closing; officials say hospitals suffer $1.5 billion loss
A teen is facing a murder charge in the stabbing of their adoptive parents in South Carolina.
15-year-old arrested for stabbing newly adoptive parents, authorities say
Andrew Haweis Goldsmith IV
Update: Murder suspect Andrew Goldsmith IV dead
Chase and standoff with suspect
Officer involved shooting, standoff in Tuscaloosa

Latest News

Alabama guard Jaden Bradley (0) shoots as Florida guard Will Richard (5) defends during the...
Miller scores 24, No. 3 Alabama races past Florida 97-69
Working dogs are on the scene Super Bowl week to monitor for suspicious smells.
Working dogs trained to use their noses to keep people safe at Super Bowl
The Queen of Auburn gymnastics can go from jumping on balance beams to jumping off the top rope
Becoming ‘The Empress’: Auburn gymnast Derrian Gobourne looks to stick the landing in the WWE
There's nothing 18-year-old Sydnee Cantley cannot handle. In her young life, she has overcome...
The toughness of a pageant winner