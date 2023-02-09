LawCall
Shooter sought after goats killed at Butler County nonprofit farm

Three pet goats were shot and killed at Hope Afield at Blessings Farm in Butler County over the...
Three pet goats were shot and killed at Hope Afield at Blessings Farm in Butler County over the weekend.(Source: Hope Afield at Blessings Farm)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find out who killed the pet goats at Hope Afield at Blessings Farm.

According to the farm’s owner and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, someone drove to the nonprofit farm on Old Stage Road between Friday and Saturday night, where they shot at the livestock. Three goats were killed.

Investigators say the case is that of killing livestock, a Class C felony.

The farm addressed the incident in a Facebook post, asking for prayers for the students, as well as for the “heart of the person or persons who would commit such a crime.”

The farm’s owner and program director, Ken Kilpatrick, said the three goats - Pepper, Cinnamon and Cocoa - were part of an after-school program. The children helped feed and take care of them. He said many of the students who cared for the animals are at-risk youths.

Kilpatrick described his return home from church after an overnight trip, where he made the shocking discovery. He said they saw one of the goats laying motionless in the corral. They soon found the other two and called the authorities. All three had been shot in the neck, he said.

“The kids were really let down and asked a lot of questions,” he said. “But it gave us an opportunity to explain how sometimes people do evil things, and we kind of have to move on in life and pray.”

Anyone who knows who did this is asked to call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 334-382-6251 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867) or 1-833-251-7867. Calls to CrimeStoppers may be anonymous and could lead to a cash reward.

Kilpatrick said there has been an outpouring of support, not only from the community, but from across the state and even outside Alabama. The farm has also gotten offers of donated goats as replacements.

Kilpatrick said the three killed were the only pet goats they had. They have other goats, among other animals, but those are not pets for student care.

