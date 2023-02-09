Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Shawnise Gregory!

Shawnise is a senior at Homewood High School with a 3.56 GPA. She is a member of the Varsity Golf Team, Key Club and Beta Club and has obtained her silver and bronze awards through Girl Scouts of America. In addition, she has earned the Presidential Volunteer Service Award for her continuous desire to give back to her community.

Shawnise, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

