Pell City Police say newly released state inmate rearrested within three days of freedom

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - A state inmate released from prison last week under the new mandatory supervision law is already back in jail.

Pell City Police Chief Clay Morris learned an early release was already in violation of his parole, allegedly showing up high and bringing drugs to a meeting with his parole officer.

“We have now new criminals re-introduced to our community that we immediately have to deal with,” Morris said.

It’s only been three days since Brandall Wadsworth’s release from state prison. But, he’s already back in the St. Clair County Jail, accused of re-offending.

“I think this is just an example of an individual who was given a chance, who didn’t honor the good will the state gave him with an early release and reoffended in three days and was in possession of a controlled substance, a highly addictive one,” Morris said.

Morris said Wadsworth showed up to his probation office clearly under the influence and with opioids on him. He was arrested on the spot and now faces two drug charges and violation of parole.

“We are trying to keep our community, our kids, families safe, and keep the use of drugs out of our communities,” Morris said. “Yet, we immediately have to deal with it from someone who was just released from prison.”

Morris said Wadsworth can still end up back on the streets.

“He has a bond,” he said. “If he can make his bond, then he would be released, then work through the Department of Correction’s and parole board’s process if he was reincarcerated from his early release.”

While the state does offer programs for newly released inmates with addiction problems, Morris said there wasn’t enough time.

“I do know the Department of Corrections and Parole Board provides services to these releasees, probationers, and parolees. This person, I think he was going to his first appointment to establish his program.”

The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles said in a statement to WBRC: “This is an example of the supervision period in action,” Director Cam Ward said. “As always, our officers did an exceptional job in the performance of their duties. I appreciate their professionalism and commitment to public safety.”

So far, the state has released 386 inmates.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.