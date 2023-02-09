Jefferson County allocating $1.5M in ARPA funds to help local nonprofits

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Next month marks three years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and many are still picking up the pieces left by the pandemic’s challenges, including nonprofits.

Jefferson County is looking to help fill those gaps with its latest round of ARPA funding.

The ARPA nonprofit revenue loss program will provide $1.5 million to local nonprofits in our community. Justin Smith, who is the assistant to the county manager, said nonprofits were a priority for the county commission when voting on how the funds would be used.

“Trying to give those people an opportunity to maybe not necessarily make themselves whole, but recoup some of those losses that we’re felt during the pandemic,” said Smith.

Organizations that assist with housing, homelessness, senior services, economic development, historical preservation, libraries, and child care are eligible to apply. Applicants can anticipate funding between $5,000 and $30,000.

Smith said the goal is to help as many people as possible.

“Hopefully some of these organizations that are struggling, or maybe had to cut some services, or maybe cut hours or change how they operate will be able to restore some of those back to pre-pandemic levels if they are still struggling,” said Smith.

Applications close Friday, Feb. 10, at the end of the work day and nonprofits should hear back from the city within the next month.

Information on how to apply can be found here.

