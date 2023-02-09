Hoover man charged with distribution of obscene material of a child

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Homewood Police Department’s Special Investigation Unit has arrested a man in connection to distributing of obscene material of a child.

27-year-old Owen Hardin Stallworth III was arrested Feb. 9 at his residence in Hoover.

The arrest is part of an ongoing investigation by the Homewood Police Department, the F.B.I. Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, and the Hoover Police Department.

Stallworth has been charged with Distribution of Obscene Material of a Child.

He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

