Hazmat crews on scene of chemical spill at UAB

A spokesperson for UAB said the 8th floor of the Bevill Biomedical Research Building was...
A spokesperson for UAB said the 8th floor of the Bevill Biomedical Research Building was evacuated.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Hazmat crews are on the scene of a hydrochloric acid spill that happened at UAB Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for UAB said the 8th floor of the Bevill Biomedical Research Building was evacuated.

One person has minor burns to their foot and they were taken to UAB Hospital. No other injuries have been reported and the spill has been contained.

