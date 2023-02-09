Hazmat crews on scene of chemical spill at UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Hazmat crews are on the scene of a hydrochloric acid spill that happened at UAB Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for UAB said the 8th floor of the Bevill Biomedical Research Building was evacuated.

One person has minor burns to their foot and they were taken to UAB Hospital. No other injuries have been reported and the spill has been contained.

