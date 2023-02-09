Fairview Elementary utilizing book vending machine to encourage reading

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Students in a Cullman County school are able to get books like snack foods: through a vending machine! It has bright colored lights and fun books encased by a machine sporting the Fairview Elementary colors and logo.

While Fairview Elementary students don’t need cash to use the machine, they do need enough AR or Accelerated Reading points to get a token. The more books you read, the more points you get.

Principal Marty Hardman says their librarian Kristy Smith Harris came up with the idea, saying she used grants and community supporters to get it up and running. Hardman say it’s a perfect way to encourage students to read more.

“Anything we do to get a fun book in their hands so the kids will enjoy reading -- it’s going to increase their reading abilities,” said Hardman “Kids are very competitive so they all want to brag about coming down, getting a free book by having so many AR points.”

Hardman says it’s important for parents to encourage reading at home too so it can become a habit.

Through community partners, they will be able to keep the vending machine stocked with books for the kids.

