LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Fairview Elementary utilizing book vending machine to encourage reading

Fairview Elementary students can get a free book from their new vending machine when they hit a...
Fairview Elementary students can get a free book from their new vending machine when they hit a certain number of AR points.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Students in a Cullman County school are able to get books like snack foods: through a vending machine! It has bright colored lights and fun books encased by a machine sporting the Fairview Elementary colors and logo.

While Fairview Elementary students don’t need cash to use the machine, they do need enough AR or Accelerated Reading points to get a token. The more books you read, the more points you get.

Principal Marty Hardman says their librarian Kristy Smith Harris came up with the idea, saying she used grants and community supporters to get it up and running. Hardman say it’s a perfect way to encourage students to read more.

“Anything we do to get a fun book in their hands so the kids will enjoy reading -- it’s going to increase their reading abilities,” said Hardman “Kids are very competitive so they all want to brag about coming down, getting a free book by having so many AR points.”

Hardman says it’s important for parents to encourage reading at home too so it can become a habit.

Through community partners, they will be able to keep the vending machine stocked with books for the kids.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Raquan Wilson
Arrest made in murder of Jasmine Price
More than a dozen Alabama hospitals at immediate risk of closing; officials say hospitals suffer $1.5 billion loss
Warning about thieves posing as pastors to steal money
Georgia pastor says scammers used his identity to try to con one of his church members, BBB says it can happen in Alabama
Distracted driving laws expanding
Alabama leaders pushing for hands-free driving bill

Latest News

President Biden is calling on Congress to take action on so called junk fees many of us get...
What’s the impact of eliminating ‘junk fees’?
Birmingham Water Works Customer Service Center
Birmingham Water Works set to shut off delinquent customer’s water; bill assistance available
Inmate that was part of mass release last week arrested again
Pell City Police say newly released state inmate rearrested within three days of freedom
Source: WBRC video
Toddler grazed, adult shot in vehicle in Fairfield