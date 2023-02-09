Domestic violence suspect faces multiple charges after police chase, shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police have charged a man in relation to domestic violence and a string of other crimes that took place Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Police responded to a call about a Domestic Violence Burglary Tuesday evening. According to a press release, the victim stated that Jamarcus Garrett arrived at the victim’s home, forced his way inside, and got into an argument with the victim. The victim reported that Garrett was armed with a handgun and took the keys to her residence before leaving in a silver Dodge Avenger.

The victim had been romantically involved with Garrett but had since broken up with him. The victim filed an application for Protection from Abuse against Garrett, and the court date was pending.

Later Tuesday evening, police say the victim and witnesses heard shots being fired near their residence and observed a silver Dodge Avenger on the street. TPD responded and took another report. The victim discovered that her car had been struck multiple times by gunfire during the incident. After seeing the vehicle, Garrett was suspected of being the shooter. The victim left her residence at this time for safety, and TPD began patrolling and searching for the suspect.

Police say at approximately 11:47 p.m., the victim’s neighbors called and reported that the victim’s residence was on fire. TPD and TFD responded and found fire damage to the residence. Items were found on scene that led investigators to believe it was arson. Based on the previous incidents, Garrett was the suspect in this case as well.

Just minutes later, the silver Dodge Avenger occupied by Garrett was seen by TPD patrol, who attempted to stop it. Garrett fled at high rate of speed, at times over 100 mph, resulting in a police pursuit. Garrett began firing a handgun at officers during the pursuit. Two different police vehicles were struck by gunfire from Garrett.

According to authorities, Garrett then crashed into two private vehicles at the intersection of McFarland Blvd and 15th Street. After striking the two vehicles, Garrett crashed into several power poles and came to a stop. The crash along Veterans Memorial Parkway near University Mall.

The press release states that when TPD officers attempted to secure and approach Garrett’s vehicle, Garrett fired a round from his handgun. One TPD officer immediately fired one round in return, police say.

Tuscaloosa Police activated their Special Response Team (SRT) and Garrett was removed from the vehicle. He was found to have a gunshot wound to his neck area. Garrett was transported and is being treated in a secure medical facility. He is in stable condition at this time, and no law enforcement officers were injured.

Although some charges have been obtained today, more charges are likely. After processing multiple crimes scenes, interviewing multiple witnesses, and recovering a large amount of other evidence, Garrett has been charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer (2 counts): $2,000,000 cash bond, Burglary 1st (Domestic Violence): no bond (Aniah’s Law), and Robbery 1st: no bond (Aniah’s Law).

