Deputies train with drones and tracking dogs

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A major training operation is underway inside the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department. This comes as the department is modernizing some operations and adding more canine officers to the department.

Deputies with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office started annual training exercises at the end of January. This week some of them focused on how to use drones in the air with K-9 units on the ground at the same time.

Cameras on drones can show deputies where someone is, what they’re doing and make it safer for them when searching for someone.

Supervisors want new deputies more comfortable working around canines. There are nearly a dozen bloodhounds in the department now. They’ll add more dogs later this year.

Things have taken off with the drone program since the department scrapped its helicopter unit a year ago. All supervisors now have them. They’re used almost weekly for tactical work, search missions and for training in general.

“What we have a lot of times with our backup deputies that follow the canine units. We’re just kind of setting up something for them so they know what to expect when we’re in the woods. And with the drones, we allow them to be overhead of us so they can be our eyes before we actually get into the woods and maybe help us with some of our perimeter work,” explained Sgt. Hunter Strickland.

This is just some of the annual training happening right now. Each deputy will spend about a week in the month of February going through various types of training. It ends in early March.

